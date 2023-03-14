The Winona County Farm Bureau and Winona County Corn Growers Association will host the 2023 Promoting Modern Agriculture Event on Tuesday, March 21, at Signature’s Restaurant in Winona. The keynote speaker will be Shawn Hacket, presenting “How Long-term Natural Cycles Are Impacting Weather and Ag Prices.” Registration and a social hour with a cash bar will begin at 5:15 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Duane at 507-523-2860.
