Though the signs of spring flooding in the region are receding, some of its effects will last well into the summer. That includes its impact on the mosquito population, which because of areas of standing water left behind by the flooding, will be larger than normal.
“With the flooding we’ve seen locally, we’re going to see a lot more hatches of mosquitos occur over the coming weeks,” said Brian Simmons, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System. “When we have lots of water that gets into these flood plains, dormant eggs are going to be able to hatch more often and cause large hatches of mosquitos.”
In the United States, there are around 200 species of mosquitos, and about a dozen of those carry the diseases typically found in the Coulee Region, including West Nile, though Simmons said only about one in five people show symptoms upon being infected with it. Another common virus is encephalitis, which exists in several forms, including La Crosse encephalitis. Most people with this disease experience only mild symptoms.
“If people do start developing high fever with illness and there’s unknown reasons why, that’s a good time to seek some medical attention to help diagnose what could be going on,” Simmons said.
It’s rare that Gundersen sees a patient who’s contracted encephalitis or West Nile, though it does happen – the former occurring throughout the summer, while the later peaking in late August or early September. Most mosquitos, Simmons said, don’t carry disease and are simply a nuisance.
However, if you’d rather not take any chances of needing medical treatment, Simmons said the easiest thing you can do is limit your amount of exposed skin when outdoors, especially in wooded areas or low-lying wetlands. The use of DEET is also encouraged as a chemical repellant approved by Environmental Protection Agency.
To learn more about what you can do to keep mosquitos away this summer, go to gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/be-well/protect-yourself-from-mosquitoes.
