The annual Pruka Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Wilson Fire Station. Please bring a dish to pass along with your own beverage, plates, and silverware. We will eat at noon. Please tell your family members about the reunion. For questions, contact Robin Pruka Delong at 507-429-3436 or robinmariedelong@yahoo.com. See you on the 16th!
