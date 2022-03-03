The public is invited to attend a Waterside Chat to help identify where in the watershed we need to focus efforts to improve or protect area lakes and streams.
Waterside Chats will be held throughout the Mississippi River-Winona and La Crescent Watershed (WinLaC). This watershed planning area covers nearly 480,000 acres in Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties. The WinLaC Partnership is working together to develop a 10-year comprehensive management plan for the watershed and needs input from the public. Local leaders need to hear from landowners, farmers, business owners, public employees, nonprofit leaders, students, educators, and those who recreate in the area.
Up to five Waterside Chats are planned:
•March 7 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Stockton Community Center, 8600 North D Street, Stockton. The Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District will be providing a meal for attendees at this meeting.
•March 8 — 6-8 p.m. at La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Parkway, La Crescent. This meeting will also be available as a hybrid meeting; community members can either attend in-person or virtually. People can attend virtually via the link on the WinLaC website: bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P.
•March 14 — 5-7 p.m. at Lake Lodge Recreation Center, 113 Lake Park Drive West, Winona.
•March 24 — 6-8 p.m. at St Charles Community Center, 830 Whitewater Avenue, St Charles.
•An additional Waterside Chat is planned for the city of Wabasha, but details are not yet finalized.
•Refreshments are provided at all Waterside Chats.
Each Waterside Chat will include a short presentation of prioritized issues, followed by discussions to help answer the following questions: Where in the watershed do we need to focus work to improve water quality? What specific actions should be funded through the plan? What actions are community members willing to use on their land?
The WinLaC website (bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P) includes interactive maps as well as a short survey to find out what matters most to the community and what actions community members think should be included in the plan.
The WinLaC Partnership planning effort is locally led; its leaders include representatives from four counties (Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona), four soil and water conservation districts (Olmsted, Root River, Wabasha and Winona), a watershed district (Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City) and the City of Winona. For more information about this meeting or this planning effort, contact Sheila Harmes, Winona County watershed coordinator at 507-457-6522.
One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) is a program through the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) that supports local governments in developing comprehensive watershed management plans. Funding is available through the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.
