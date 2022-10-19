The WinLaC watershed planning effort is locally led. It is a partnership which includes representatives from four counties (Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona), four soil and water conservation districts (Olmsted, Root River, Wabasha, and Winona), a watershed district (Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City), and a city (Winona). The area includes the Whitewater watershed and land along the Mississippi River from the city of Wabasha to La Crescent, Minn. A planning grant was awarded to develop a ten-year watershed plan that sets priorities and measurable goals. Public input over the last year has helped identify cost-effective actions to address those priorities.
The WinLaC Partnership, on behalf of its members, invites the public to comment on the newly released draft WinLaC watershed plan. This 60-day formal review is a culmination of efforts to identify and prioritize the water quality issues the community cares about and to identify what can be done to improve and protect water resources.
Starting with a well-attended kickoff event in September of 2021, all of the public engagement events have helped to inform the priority list to create locally relevant goals. The “We are Water” exhibit at the History Center in Winona, listening sessions — “Waterside Chats” — held in five locations, an Art in the Park campground installation, surveys, and regional presentations have been part of a busy year. Your input is valuable, and if you missed the events, there is still time to provide it in the next 60 days.
The draft plan is available on Winona County’s “News and Announcements” front webpage, and comments will be received until December 5, 2022. A public hearing on the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan will be held during January 2023. Additional information will be distributed when those plans are finalized.
To view the draft plan and related appendices, go to: www.co.winona.mn.us/civicalerts.aspx?aid=146.
Comments can be directed to Sheila Harmes, Winona County water planner, at sharmes@co.winona.mn.us.
The WinLaC Policy Committee developed the Draft Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan under the One Watershed, One Plan Program with funds provided through the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.
