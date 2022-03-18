Construction will begin April 11 and run through early November 2022
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites the public to an information meeting to learn more about its upcoming construction project on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue in Winona. The event will be held on March 30 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona.
During the open-house-style event, people can learn more about the construction timelines, ask questions of MnDOT staff and the contractor and learn how to stay connected during the project. If people are unable to attend, they can view information from the meeting afterward on the project website.
MnDOT’s contractor, Hoffman Construction Co., will reconstruct Highway 43 between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project will include adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Roundabouts are a type of circular intersection that improve safety. The fatal crash rate has been shown to be reduced by 86 percent at intersections where roundabouts have been installed. Overall, the project should improve safety and reduce congestion.
Construction is scheduled to begin on April 11 and run through early November. During construction, travel lanes will be reduced on Highway 61 and Highway 43. Three major cross streets (Bruski Drive, Frontenac Drive and Riverbend Road) will be closed one at a time. Temporary traffic signals will be in place along the route during construction.
Accessibility
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
Stay connected, informed
- Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT’s website
- Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region
- Follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter for updates, information and initiatives
- Get road condition and traffic updates in Minnesota on the 511mn.org website or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
