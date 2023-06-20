The city of Winona will host a community discussion on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Madison Park located between Dacota and Olmstead Streets at West Eighth Street, the former Madison Elementary School site.
The purpose of this meeting will be to review concepts for potential playground and hardcourt upgrades for the park. Preliminary concepts include a play structure for ages two to five, a structure for ages five to 12, and two all-ages basketball hoops. Community input is requested to better understand the needs of the area.
In December of 2022, Council allocated $69,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to install a playground and associated equipment on the southerly section of the former Madison School block. The city of Winona previously purchased this parcel and, now with funding, is searching for public input regarding its future use.
For more information, please visit www.cityofwinona.com, call 507-457-8258, or email recreation@ci.winona.mn.us.
