Winona County is hosting its first annual Public Safety Day at the Winona County Fair.
Wednesday, July 12, will be Winona County Public Safety Day at the Winona County Fair. From noon to 8 p.m. there will be displays and demonstrations in the Grandstand Infield.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Doc will be doing demonstrations at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. St Charles Fire and Rescue will be doing a “Jaws of Life” demonstration at 5:30 p.m.
The Winona Amateur Radio Club will be showing off its equipment and demonstrating its long-range communication capabilities.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office will have a patrol car and staff from the patrol, dispatch, emergency management and the jail divisions. Stop and visit them and learn about their jobs and how they serve our community. The Dive Rescue Team and Mounted Posse will also be there.
Many of our volunteer fire and ambulance services will be there showing off their equipment. Stop and check out the equipment and learn how you could volunteer to serve.
Some of the agencies participating are: Winona County Emergency Management, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, St Charles Police, St Charles Fire, St Charles Ambulance, Lewiston Fire, Lewiston Ambulance, Goodview Fire, Pickwick Fire, Wilson Fire, Winona Amateur Radio Club, Advocacy Center of Winona, US National Weather Service, Winona County Dive Rescue, and the Winona County Mounted Posse.
