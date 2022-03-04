Lisa’s illness started from COVID and turned to pneumonia. She had internal bleeding and was given platelets and blood, flown to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she had five emergency surgeries. She hasn’t been able to work for over three months and her medical bills are overwhelming. Join us on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Winona. We will be serving a pulled pork sandwich with baked potato, baked beans and a pickle spear for $10. We will also have a cash raffle, a quilt raffle, a silent auction and snack bar.
