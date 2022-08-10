Puppet-making capstone event with Dr. Bob on Aug. 19

The capstone event for Dr. Bob’s puppet-making classes will be held on August 19 from 6-9 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona.

Dr. Bob offered four free puppet-making classes for individuals ages nine through 18 in June and July. Students were able to use a simple template to build a rod style puppet. The capstone event will provide an opportunity to view the newly created puppets, along with a presentation on the process of building puppets and a puppet show. Come and enjoy a taco too. For more information on this event, contact Dr. Bob through email at goblinpony@yahoo.com or through Facebook Messenger Doctor Bob’s puppets: www.facebook.com/puppetmonger/. 

This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. 

For information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org. 