Purple Heart Day is Monday, August 7. In observance of this day and to honor Purple Heart recipients, all Purple Heart recipients, their guests, and the public are invited to an open house from 3-5 p.m. at the Winona VFW. The first beverage is free for any Purple Heart recipient. Free appetizers available for all who attend. We encourage attendees to bring their photo albums and to share their stories with their friends at the VFW.
On August 7, 1782, General George Washington, the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army, created the "Badge for Military Merit," consisting of a purple, heart-shaped piece of silk edged with a narrow binding of silver with the word, “Merit,” stitched across the face in silver. The Order of the Purple Heart, the oldest American military decoration for military merit, is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces who have been killed or wounded in action against an enemy. The recipients of the Purple Heart have known the meaning of sacrifice in the preservation of America and the preservation of national interests at home and abroad, and their sacrifices on our behalf will forever be an inspiration to all.
Winona VFW Post 1287 is located at 208 East Third Street in historic downtown Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.