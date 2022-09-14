by LAURA ARMSTRONG, Winona County Master Gardener
For many people, the phrase “back to school” heralds the annual task of locating the pencils, notebooks, and glue sticks required for the upcoming school year. For gardeners, “back to school” reminds that winter will arrive in the not-too-distant future, and the work of settling all the beloved plants, shrubs, and yard areas for the long period of dormancy must begin. This column launches a three-part series on doing this work. Part two, which will publish in October, will address the unique tasks involved in putting a vegetable garden to bed for the winter, and Part three, which will publish in November, will advise on best practices for pruning and protecting shrubs and trees.
The specific tasks related to preparing your yard and perennial garden for winter relate directly to the changing weather and temperature, for the first hard frost dictates what can and cannot be done. That exact date has always been challenging to predict, and climate change has added complexity; nevertheless, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, after about October 15, the likelihood of temperatures falling below freezing on a given night becomes more and more likely. So it’s important to attend to fall tasks in a timely way.
If any deciduous trees live on your property, raking up their leaves helps prevent frozen piles from creating a nasty spring job. You can compost these leaves (unless you have a black walnut tree or a maple with tar spot disease) or use them for mulch. If you leave a thin layer of leaves in your perennial beds, it will offer some protection during hard freezes; also, if you can create a couple of low leaf piles in protected areas (such as in a fenced corner or near a garage or shrubs) they will offer safe winter hibernation spots for pollinators.
If you have a lawn as part of your garden space, make sure to mow the grass one last time. Lower the mower height to two inches, to reduce the height of the grass that remains through the winter and thus prevent snow mold from developing in the spring. Service your mower as needed before storing it for the winter.
Another important job is dividing any perennials that have become crowded or overgrown in their location. Although some perennials do better when divided in June, species with fleshy roots, such as Siberian iris or peonies, should be divided in the fall. The University of Minnesota Extension provides guidelines for dividing: extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/dividing-perennials. Do this work on a cooler, cloudy day, and be sure to water newly-divided plants generously in their new locations.
Perennials that have finished blooming can be deadheaded, using a sharp scissors (though some people enjoy the dried flower shapes during the winter, and they can also be used in dried arrangements). To help pollinators, leave dead stalks standing at 16 to 18 inches high; this will leave hollow stems, in which pollinators can hide to sleep through the winter.
As you tidy up your autumn yard, notice and mark with a stick or stake any plants you want to divide or move in the spring. Drawing a diagram of plant locations will also assist with a delightful late-fall task — planting bulbs for spring-flowering plants such as tulips and crocuses. Timing can be tricky for this job, as too-warm weather might trigger the bulbs to sprout, while freezing weather hardens the soil, but the end of October or first week of November is often perfect. Follow directions for the hole depth for each type of bulb, water well, and remember that succession planting can add variety to your garden. For example, a group of early-blooming daffodils will finish flowering and start to die back just as hostas planted above them begin to leaf out. Planned with care, a flower bed can present pretty blooms and interesting leaves at any time throughout the growing season.
Fall is also the season for signing up to become a master gardener volunteer. If you are interested in learning more about this program, what master gardeners do, and what the training involves, visit the University of Minnesota Extension site at extension.umn.edu/master-gardener/become-master-gardener. The deadline to apply for the training is October 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.