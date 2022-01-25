Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people whose primary purpose is to stay sober and help others recover from alcoholism. The only requirement for A.A. membership is the desire to stop drinking.
If you think you may have a problem with alcohol, answer these questions: Have you made a resolution to stop drinking for good, but only lasted a few days? Has a loved one told you to stop drinking? Do you have blackouts? Have you missed work, school or other commitments because of your drinking? Do you wish you didn't drink so much? Are you sneaking drinks? Has drinking caused problems in your life?
If you answered yes to two or more of these questions and have a desire to stop drinking, come to an A.A. meeting or call 507- 200-0594. All calls are confidential. For a complete listing of meetings in our area, visit AADistrict2.org.
