A Quilt of Valor was presented to Dave Johnson, of Utica, by the Lewiston Auxiliary Unit 90 and Lewiston Legion Post #90 at the Lewiston Legion Club. Dave was in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960, serving in Rhode Island for two years and in Port Canaveral, Fla., for two years as a cook on two ships. Jan (Sass) Thomas, of Spokane, Wash., is a member of the Quilt of Valor Foundation and a graduate of Lewiston High School. She wanted to give back to her hometown veterans. We honor Dave for his service to our country. We may never know what he went through to protect and defend the USA. We are a grateful nation. Thank You, Dave, and please use this quilt for freedom is not free. Read more at QOVF.org; God bless America.