The Burlington Quilters of Valor of Buffalo County, Wis., are proud to award David R. Hesch, of Arcadia, a Quilt of Valor to thank him for his service to our country. Dave enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and served for the next three years. His duty stations were Vietnam, Japan, and California.
In April 1967, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Hesch, received a Western Union Telegram telling them that Dave was receiving medical treatment aboard the USS Sanctuary, a Naval Hospital Ship, for a gunshot wound and a fractured right arm. He was 18 years old. The injury occurred as he was helping to evacuate other members of his platoon during the battle on Hill 881 North near Hanoi, Vietnam. Most of his platoon was lost that day. After finishing his tour, Dave received an honorable discharge in 1969 and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
After serving in the Marine Corps, Dave returned home to Buffalo County where he immediately began working, despite his serious injury, and continued to rehab. In April 1970, he married Judy (Korte), and together they had three children, Kim (Eric), Amy (Bryan), and Dan (Carol), and four grandchildren, Brittany (Darren), Brandon, Melanie, and Claire.
Dave formed a partnership with Jeffrey Reglin in the construction industry and their business spanned over 50 years. He then started Hesch Excavating, working alongside his son at Hescher Transport, where he continues to work today. Besides being a husband, raising a family, and operating successful businesses, Dave has also served the community. He has proudly represented the city of Arcadia as their municipal judge since 1996, served on the Arcadia City Council, and served 30 years in the Waumandee and Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Departments.
Keeping busy kept the painful memories of the Vietnam War in the background. While Dave is proud to have served his country, he is thankful to be a survivor.
Congratulations, David, on this award. Your fellow Americans are proud of you and your contribution and we are thankful for young men and women like you who serve our country.
