David Nelson, of Altura, was presented a Quilt of Valor by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 and American Legion Post 90 in Lewiston. David served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, 1951-1955, stationed in the Philippines and Olathe, Kan.
David started his bowling career in Kansas in 1953 and still going strong for 69 years.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF.org) has a mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comfort and healing. These quilts say “Thank you for the service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” This quilt was made by Jan (Sass) Thomas, previously from Utica and a Lewiston High School graduate. She is a member of the Valor Foundation group. Please use the quilt. Our freedom if not free. God bless America. Thank you, David.
