James F. Goree Jr., of Altura, was presented with a Quilt of Valor by Lewiston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 and American Legion Post 90 in Lewiston. James served in the U.S. Army Airborne for 21 years. The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF.org) mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comfort and healing. These quilts say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.” This quilt was made by Jan (Sass) Thomas, previously from Utica. She is a member of the Valor Foundation group. Please use the quilt. Freedom is not free. God bless the USA. Thank you, Jim.
