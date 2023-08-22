On Friday, September 15, from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Quilts of Valor 2023 Show will be at the VFW Club, 100 Michaels Street in Cochrane, with over 100 patriotic quilts on display. There will also be a large variety of personal quilts on display at the Herman Rusch Prairie Moon Sculpture Garden, W2727 Prairie Moon Road, in Fountain City. Watch for signs. Lunch will be available at the VFW Club on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A $3 admission will cover both quilt shows.
A raffle quilt has been on display this summer at various local events. Tickets will be available at the shows, and the drawing will be held on Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 p.m. at Prairie Moon.
We look forward to sharing our creative projects with you. The Quilts of Valor will be presented to veterans at the local high schools in Buffalo County in November in celebration of Veterans Day. We appreciate all our veterans and continue to show our appreciation for their service by giving them one of our special Quilts of Valor. Nomination papers are available at both locations.
We have gifted 215 quilts to deserving veterans since our organization began in 2017. Our group consists of ladies from Alma, Buffalo City, Cochrane, Fountain City, and Lake City, Minn., as well as the surrounding rural area. Thank you to our communities for your support for this wonderful program.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Our local chapter covers all of Buffalo County. We appreciate all our veterans and will continue to thank them and show how we value them by giving them our special Quilts of Valor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.