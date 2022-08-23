The Quilts of Valor Show will be at the VFW Club, 100 Michaels Street in Cochrane on Friday, September 16, from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We have over 100 patriotic quilts to show you. We will also have a large variety of personal quilts on display at the Herman Rusch Prairie Moon Sculpture Garden, W2727 Prairie Moon Road, Fountain City. Our raffle quilt, which local business have been selling tickets for, will be on display at Prairie Moon, and the drawing is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for this beautiful quilt.
There will be lunch available at the VFW Club on Saturday.
There is a $3 admission that covers both quilt show locations. We look forward to sharing our many creative projects with you. The Quilts of Valor will be donated at the four schools in Buffalo County in November, during the celebrations of Veterans Day. We appreciate all of our veterans and continue to thank them and show how we value and appreciate them by giving them our special Quilts of Valor. Nomination papers will be at both locations to nominate a veteran.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. We have given away over 200 quilts to our very deserving veterans since we began our organization in 2017. Our group consists of people from Alma, Fountain City, Buffalo City, Cochrane, Lake City, and the surrounding rural area. Thank you to our community for your support for this wonderful program.
