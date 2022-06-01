The 2022 River Arts Alliance (RAA) Annual Member Exhibit & Showcase will open on Wednesday, June 1. This year’s event includes both an in-person exhibit held at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse in Winona and an online exhibit and showcase published on RAA’s website, www.riverartsalliance.org. An opening reception will be held at the Blue Heron on Friday evening, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Both the in-person and online exhibits feature the recent work of local and regional artists from a wide variety of disciplines who are members of River Arts Alliance. This is the second year in which the event includes an online component, which allows RAA to showcase more of the work of members working in other disciplines in addition to the visual arts.
The in-person exhibit at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse, located at 162 West Second Street in downtown Winona, features visual art and work that can be displayed visually, including paintings, photographs, drawings, ceramics, poetry, and more. The exhibit will run through Sunday, July 10, and can be viewed during the coffeehouse’s open hours, which are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The online exhibit and showcase will be made public on RAA’s website beginning on Wednesday, June 1. Designed in a flipbook format and including videos, images, and text, it features the work of RAA members who are musicians, poets, writers, visual artists, and more.
The opening reception on Friday, June 3, is free and open to the public, and light appetizers will be provided. At 6 p.m., there will be a brief program and a showcase reading in which several RAA members who are poets or prose writers will share their work.
A non-profit organization based in Winona, River Arts Alliance supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. To learn more about the organization, including how to become a member, visit www.riverartsalliance.org.
