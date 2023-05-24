Merrick State Park will host the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery (RAD) Zoo on May 27 at 7 p.m. Be prepared for a fun and interactive experience from this traveling educational zoo. This is the park’s first Saturday evening program for 2023 — help us kick off a wonderful summer of great events.

This is a free event, but a valid vehicle sticker is required to enter the park.

Due to the presence of live animals, please do not bring pets to this event.