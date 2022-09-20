The Minnesota Senate Reproductive Freedom Caucus and Winona Democrats will host a Rally for Roevember on Friday, September 23, at 2:30 p.m. at Winona State University. The event will highlight the important impact that the midterm elections will have on reproductive freedom in Minnesota after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Immediately following the rally, attendees will march to the polls to vote on the first day of early voting at 3 p.m. to vote early in the 2022 midterm elections.
