There will be a rally on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lake Park Bandshell in Winona to support Ukraine, support democracy, and show American unity — our shared common ground.
We respectfully request that people refrain from any Mr. Biden or Mr. Trump signs. This is a non-partisan event. We would like to set partisan politics aside for 30 minutes.
We invite people to bring as many American and Ukrainian flags as they can find. We hope to see a wide range of conservatives, liberals, independents, and others.
We will collect donations to be used on behalf of Ukrainian refugees.
The program will include guest speakers, a moment of silence, and possible music. The speakers include the mayor, State Senator Jeremy Miller, State Representative Gene Pelowski, a local Ukrainian, Pastor Kathy Young, Pastor Corrine Haulotte, a veteran, a local Ukrainian, and a local high school and college student, and maybe a few others.
This simple event is being organized by Steve Young and Dwayne Voegeli.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Please help spread the word. For more information, please contact winonainterfaith@gmail.com.
