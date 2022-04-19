A bipartisan Rally for Ukraine and Democracy held on April 9 in Winona raised over $2,600 for Ukrainian refugees in Winona's sister city of Bytow, Poland. Over 150 people attended.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman, a woman from Ukraine, State Senator Jeremy Miller, State Representative Gene Pelowski, a local Vietnam veteran, Winona City Council members George Borzyskowski and Steve Young, and a Winona Senior High School (WSHS) student were among the speakers. The Winona Fire Department hoisted large American and Ukrainian flags flying on two different fire trucks. The Ukrainian flag was just donated by Knitcraft in Winona.
Winonans may still send donations to support Ukrainian refugees in Bytow by writing checks to “Winona for Ukraine” and sending them to 359 Pleasant Hill Drive, Winona, MN 55987.
