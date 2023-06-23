Throughout history, raptors have been renowned for their ferocity, majesty, and hunting prowess. Now you too can meet the incredible birds that rule the skies. On Saturday, July 1, at 7 p.m., come to the Nature Center at Merrick State Park, see a live hawk, falcon, and owl, and learn about some of the awesome adaptations that make raptors so special in this interactive 45-minute program. Find out why raptors are so important to the world around us, and learn what you can do to help raptors of the Driftless Area to ensure that these fantastic birds continue to thrive. Due to the presence of live animals, please do not bring pets to this event. This educational program is free, but you must have a current park pass to enter Merrick State Park.
