The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the expansion of its REACH program. Effective January 1, 2022, this chamber workforce initiative, connecting students with local businesses and career-focused educational pathways, is changing its program structure to include students from all public and private institutions in Winona and surrounding communities. The program will be adding to its breadth, finding new ways of impacting students and businesses alike, uniquely positioning REACH participants for immediate work placement following, or in many cases during, the REACH experience. This new direction is openly welcomed by area employers during this time of heightened workforce challenges, as well as students seeking to capitalize on career opportunities and contribute to the area’s business landscape.
The REACH program began in 2017, with the goal of helping Southeast Minnesota high school students prepare for future careers, and striving to build an employment-ready, skilled workforce for major industry sectors in the area. Currently, REACH serves students within Winona Area Public Schools, Wabasha-Kellogg, and Lewiston-Altura Public School systems. However, in 2022 REACH will begin serving all area educational institutions from its new location at Minnesota State College Southeast. Deepening its existing partnership with MSC Southeast will create countless additional opportunities for students, educators, and businesses – while enjoying the exceptional resources available within the college.
Overall, REACH will continue to stand on its pillars of workplace communication skills training, hands-on work experiences, and dual credit opportunities. This chamber initiative has evolved substantially over the past few years, and Winona Chamber President Christie Ransom notes, “We are delighted to apply our forward-thinking approach and organizational agility to implement program changes to meet our local business needs and optimize program resources, all while impacting an increased pool of students.”
The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates a strong and positive partnership with Minnesota State College Southeast where many great initiatives have been birthed. We are looking forward to developing this program alongside the team at MSC Southeast and fostering a pipeline with a reach not only in Winona, but far beyond as well.
To learn more about REACH, and the possibilities that await participating businesses and students, visit www.winonachamber.com or contact the REACH team at reach@winonachamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.