If you’ve never visited the Winona Area Humane Society, now’s your chance to check it out, while reading and playing with cats and kittens.
Celebrate International Homeless Pets Day on Saturday, August 19, with a behind-the-scenes facility tour. Learn about shelter operations and animal rescue work, and visit and play with cats and kittens available for adoption. In addition, kids will enjoy a snack while reading with local author Jenny Baertsch and her children’s chapter book, “Junkyard Tough: A ‘Tail’ of Bravery,” which was inspired by Baertsch’s real-life stray cat.
All ages are welcome to attend but must register in advance for a one-hour time slot. Visit winonahumane.org/events, or call 507-452-3135 to reserve 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Created entirely in Winona, autographed copies of “Junkyard Tough” will be available at the event for $9.99 and include a free magnetic cat bookmark based on the book’s main character.
Operating since 1992, the Winona Area Humane Society is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter that places hundreds of cats and dogs in loving forever homes every year. Donations will be accepted at the “Read with Cats” event but are not required. Suggestions include:
• Monetary gifts
• Cleaning supplies: bleach, Simple Green, or nitrile gloves
• Kitten food: Purina One Kitten, Kitten Chow
• Adult cat food: Purina One Indoor
• Adult dog food: Purina One Lamb and Rice, Purina One Chicken and Rice
• Dog treats: Pup-Peroni, Beggin’ Strips, Blue Buffalo, large Greenies
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.