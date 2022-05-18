Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum is pleased to announce its opening weekend May 21-22, 2022, 1-4 p.m. Admission is free with donations welcome.
Featured this weekend is a family-friendly project of making rolled beeswax candles, while supply lasts. Handmade beeswax candles give the home an instant feeling of warmth and coziness on dark chilly days. Candle making is sponsored by Bella Vue at Pepin Heights. Bella Vue at Pepin Heights provides a native prairie sanctuary to bees, birds and butterflies on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi and Chippewa rivers at Reads Landing.
Another popular activity will be the rug loom demonstration, which offers a hands-on experience.
Reads Landing School Museum offers a great place for family and friends to gather and become knowledgeable about the heritage of the people of Wabasha County.
The Reads Landing School Museum will continue to be open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. through mid-October.
Visit www.wabashacountyhistory.org and like Wabasha County Historical Society on Facebook.
