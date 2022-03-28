Wednesday, April 6, will be Ready Set Sandwich at Erbert and Gerber’s in downtown Winona from 10 a.m. to close. A portion of the sales that day will be donated to Ready Set School.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. One hundred percent of the money raised by Ready Set School goes directly to the qualifying students in the form of vouchers which can be used at area stores for school supplies and vouchers.
