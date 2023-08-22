After five years at the helm of Ready Set School, Mandi Olson will be stepping down as director by the end of the year. “I am so proud of everything I accomplished alongside the board the past five years and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the community in this way,” Olson shared. She continued, “I feel it’s time for me to lean into my family and other interests.”
During her time at Ready Set School, the organization grew the number of students it was reaching from 600 students each year to over 1,000 students. To serve this many students, fundraising efforts and donations grew from $50,000 a year to over $90,000. In addition, an annual backpack program was created to help families that missed the voucher program.
The board of directors is grateful for Olson’s leadership and tenure. “Mandi did an incredible job for the organization and she will be greatly missed,” imparted Ben Knuesel, current Ready Set School Board president. “We are currently accepting applications for the position to continue the positive momentum the program has built with Mandi and we are excited to continue helping students in Winona County year after year.”
Ready Set School was started in 1997 and is a small nonprofit that aims to provide basic and necessary school supplies to Winona County students in grades kindergarten through grade 12. The director is a part-time and year-round position that leads efforts for fundraising and voucher programs. If you or someone you know may be interested in the position, learn more and submit your application at readysetschoolwinona.org.
