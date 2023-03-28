Ready Set School has had a very positive response to the Double Your Donation in March campaign and has maxed out the $5,000 grant given by Peerless Chain. Now the campaign continues thanks to a donation from Celanese to match another $5,000 of donations received through the end of April.
“The community really stepped up and helped us max out our first $5,000 match. Now we have been given another $5,000 matching grant to further support our mission to ensure students have the tools they need for school. We are very grateful,” shares Ready Set School Director Mandi Olson.
Ready Set School provides Winona County K-12 students access to supplies and clothing for the beginning of school. Last year, 949 students were given vouchers worth $70 each.
“The Celanese Foundation is delighted to contribute to Ready Set School with our donation. We are pleased to provide students with supplies that support creativity and development in the classroom,” shares Tyler Phelps, T&I process engineer at Celanese.
The Double Your Donation Challenge runs through April 30. Donations received now through April will be doubled up to $5,000 total. Donations can be mailed to 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987 or made online at www.readysetschoolwinona.org.
Everyone deserves a strong start to school. Help Ready Set School give that to families right here in Winona by donating to Ready Set School now to “Double Your Donation” with the help of Celanese.
