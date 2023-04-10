Tuesday, April 18, will be Ready Set Donut Day at Bloedow’s Donuts in Winona from 6 a.m. until close. A portion of the sales that day will be donated to Ready Set School.
Tuesday, April 18, will also be Ready Set Sandwich Day at Erbert and Gerbert’s in downtown Winona from 10 a.m. until close. A portion of the sales that day will be donated to Ready Set School.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. One hundred percent of the money raised at this event will go directly to qualifying students in the form of vouchers which can be used at area stores for school supplies and clothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.