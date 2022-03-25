Ready Set School has had a very positive response to the Double Your Donation campaign and has maxed out the $5,000 grant given by Peerless Chain. Now the campaign continues thanks to a donation from Celanese to match another $5,000 by the end of April.
“We feel humbled to have met our first $5,000 match before the end of March because of the generous support of community members. Now we have been given another $5,000 matching grant to ensure every child has the tools they need for school. We are very grateful,” shares Ready Set School Director Mandi Olson.
Ready Set School provides Winona County K-12 students access to supplies and clothing for the beginning of school. Last year, 785 students were given vouchers worth $70 each.
“Social responsibility through philanthropy and volunteerism is a core value at Celanese. We are excited to partner with Ready Set School to support students in our community,” said Monica Siegfried, manager of stewardship and regional program coordinator at Celanese.
The Double Your Donation Challenge runs through April 30. Donations received now through April will be doubled up to $5,000 total. Donations can be mailed to 111 Riverfront Suite 2E Winona, MN 55987 or made online at www.readysetschoolwinona.org.
Everyone deserves a strong start to school. Help Ready Set School give that to low-income families right here in Winona by donating to Ready Set School now to “Double Your Donation” with the help of Celanese!
