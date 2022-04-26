On Friday, April 29, Ready Set School board members Leah Dold and Justin Hanson will be volunteering their time from 4-8 p.m. to bartend at Gabby’s Bar & Lounge at 179 East Third Street in Winona. Any tips given to the celebrity bartenders will be donated to Ready Set School.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. One hundred percent of the money raised by Ready Set School goes directly to the qualifying students in the form of vouchers which can be used at area stores for school supplies and vouchers. Learn more at readysetschoolwinona.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.