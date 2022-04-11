Tuesday, April 19, will be Ready Set School Donut Day at Bloedow’s Donuts in Winona from 6 a.m. to close. A portion of the sales that day will be donated to Ready Set School.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. One hundred percent of the money raised by Ready Set School goes directly to the qualifying students in the form of vouchers which can be used at area stores for school supplies and vouchers.
Make a cash donation to Ready Set School at any WNB Financial and participate in Ready Set Donut Day on Tuesday, April 19. Pre-orders are encouraged.
