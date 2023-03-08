The Red Cross Blood Mobile will be at Wesley United Methodist Church (114 West Broadway in Winona) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 11:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
With the ongoing virus situation and other disasters here and abroad, there is a constant, urgent need for blood supplies. Do your part, and give a unit of blood on March 28. Call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to reserve a time, or go online to www.redcrossblood.org, and register for the drive at Wesley United Methodist Church.
“Give something that means something” by donating blood. Blood is your body’s most essential ingredient, and the need for blood never ends. Since there is no substitute for real blood, we need everyone who possibly can to step up and give. Provide lifesaving blood to patients in need across our country.
Donations of blood do make a difference.
