Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 1664 Kraemer Drive in Winona, will hold a Day Camp on August 8-12, 2022, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The theme is “Way, Truth, Life.” A morning snack and a noon lunch will be provided each day. In addition to Bible stories, there will be music, games, crafts, skits and more. The day camp is open to children who are going into first through sixth grade (elementary) in the fall.
Redeemer is partnering with Camp Omega of Waterville, Minn., with the Camp Omega counselors providing children an opportunity to learn more about the love of Jesus, what he has done for us and living out the faith. Your children will participate in various games, crafts, Bible studies and songs throughout the week.
Preschool children ages 33 months to kindergarten (entering kindergarten this fall) will also be meeting from 9-11 a.m. August 8-12. The theme is “Growing with God” and is focused on nature and outdoor activities.
Please pre-register by July 28, 2022, by calling 507-452-3828, visiting the website at rlcwinona.com, or stopping by the church office at 1664 Kraemer Drive between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The day camp is provided as a free community service.
