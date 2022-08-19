RLC day camp 2022

Redeemer Lutheran Church of Winona (1664 Kraemer Drive) held a day camp and preschool nature camp in August and ministered to 52 children, led by Camp Omega, of Waterville, Minn., counselors. They engaged them in the Word of the Lord, learning new action songs, hearing Bible stories, learning Bible verses, doing crafts, and playing games. The children presented a program during a potluck for the families and church congregation. The day camp was provided as a free community service to spread the Word of God.