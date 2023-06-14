Redeemer Lutheran Church of Winona hosted the LeadaChild bikers by providing showers and lodging. The bikers were raising awareness and funds for an amazing organization, LeadaChild.
LeadaChild is an independent Lutheran mission agency, dedicated to sharing the Good News of Jesus’ love to children through Christian education in third world countries. It was started by a Kansas couple from Manhattan, Jim and Edie Jorns, when they were agricultural missionaries in Guatemala and recognized the need for education, and specifically Christian education. Learn more or donate at www.leadachild.org.
The ride started in 2002 with a ride across Kansas and has expanded to other states. This year, the group bicycled from Moorhead, Minn., to Winona for almost 400 miles. The youngest cyclist was 15, and the oldest was in his 70s. Those participants not cycling took care of the rest, making sure they were fed, had water, and were generally OK to do the ride.
