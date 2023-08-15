Redeemer Lutheran Church of Winona held a day camp and preschool nature camp in August and ministered to 41 children. The day camp was managed by four counselors from Camp Omega, of Waterville, Minn., along with Hannah Hoepner. They engaged the children in the Word of the Lord, learning new action songs, hearing Bible stories, learning Bible verses, doing crafts, getting wet with water day fun, and playing games. Guest presenters brought raptors and reptiles for the children. The children presented a program during a potluck for the families and church congregation. The day camp was provided as a free community service to spread the word of God. It was a joyful success.
