Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1664 Kraemer Drive in Winona, will hold a Day Camp on August 7-11, 2023, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The theme is “Set Free, Life,” based on Psalm 118:5. A morning snack and a 12 p.m. lunch will be provided each day; in addition to Bible stories, there will be music, games, crafts, skits, and more. The Day Camp is open to children who are going into first through sixth grade (elementary) in the fall. This program is free.
Redeemer is partnering with Camp Omega of Waterville, Minn., with the Camp Omega counselors providing children an opportunity to learn more about the love of Jesus, what he has done for us, and living out the faith. Your children will participate in various games, crafts, Bible studies, and songs throughout the week.
Preschool children age 33 months to kindergarten, entering in the fall, will also be meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. With one acre of meadow to explore, there will also be live animal visitors and creature activities, along with a snack, lunch, and naptime. The cost for this program, “Creatures of the Meadow,” is $150.
Please preregister by July 28, 2023, by calling 507-452-3828, visiting the website at form.jotform.com/231505990707156, or stop by the church office at 1664 Kraemer Drive, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
