A free webinar, “Reducing Your Plastic Use,” will be offered by Happy Dancing Turtle on Wednesday, July 27, from 12-1 p.m. Join Nora from Happy Dancing Turtle to learn about the important issue of plastic use and why we need to do more than recycle. Find out how plastic use hurts people, animals, and the environment, and learn what steps you can take as an individual, household, and community to reduce reliance on plastics.
To register for this online event, go to bit.ly/plastic_webinar_web. For more information, visit happydancingturtle.org. With headquarters in Pine River, Minn., and a hub in the Driftless Region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.