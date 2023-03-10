The Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge) will be hiring three high school-aged students this summer to work on a Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) crew. The YCC program will begin on Tuesday, June 20, and end on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Crew members will work a 40-hour week, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be paid the state minimum wage of $10.33 per hour.
Young men and women, 15 through 18 years of age, who are permanent residents of the United States, its territories, or possessions, are eligible for employment without regard to social, economic, racial, or ethnic backgrounds. Applications are available at the Refuge office, 102 Walnut Street, Suite 205, Winona, MN, 55987, or at www.fws.gov/refuge/upper_mississippi_river.
YCC is a well-balanced, work-learn-earn program that develops an understanding and appreciation in participating youth of the nation’s environment and heritage. Crew members will work with agency staff and volunteers on a variety of biological, maintenance, and visitor services projects. The program also presents an early opportunity to explore a career in natural resources.
Applications must be postmarked by April 14, 2023. Applicants will be selected by random drawing and notified by Friday, April 21, 2023. Questions about the program should be directed to Mary Stefanski at 507-454-7351.
Hiring is dependent on availability of funding.
