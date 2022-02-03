The annual Kid’s Ice Fishing Event co-sponsored by the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters is scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at the McNally Boat Landing on Prairie Island Drive in Winona.
Children ages 6-13 and their families are invited to join this free event where experienced ice anglers will assist them with a hands-on ice fishing experience. Bait, tackle and fishing rods will be available; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own ice fishing supplies if they have them and a bucket or folding chair to sit on while watching their bobber. Children should also be dressed appropriately for ice fishing: hats, mittens, snow pants, boots and winter coats.
The number of participants will be limited this year to comply with COVID protocol. All participants must pre-register for the event by calling the refuge at 507-454-7351 by Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. All family members, including a parent or guardian, must be registered to ensure the maximum number of people at the event is not exceeded. Parking will be available at the McNally Landing and only registered participants will be allowed to access the landing during the event.
The McNally Boat Landing is located on Prairie Island Road, between Prairie Island Campground and the Minnesota City Boat Club (GPS coordinates: Easting 605183, Northing 4881470). For more information, contact the Refuge at 507-454-7351.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.