The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge is issuing firewood cutting permits to the local community.
Following our initial storm cleanup effort, additional storm debris has been piled in designated locations for use as firewood for the public. For an individual to be able to cut and collect firewood in the refuge they must have a Special Use Permit (SUP) signed by the refuge manager. A limited number of firewood cutting permits will be issued on a first come, first served basis. SUP Applications will be available starting Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in a bin at refuge office. The bin will be available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be located in front of the main office door. A $10 fee is due with each application to cover administrative costs. For questions, contact Dana M. Schelling 608-539-2311.
