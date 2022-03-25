Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge would like to inform the local community the Refuge’s main entrance and exit is currently closed due to flooding.
Visitors may access the refuge through the Marshland Access. Vehicles are now allowed to access the Refuge through the Marshland Access from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. While pedestrians and bicyclists can access the Refuge through Marshland Access daily from dawn to dusk. Marshland Access is located two miles west of the Refuge main entrance on Highway 35.
We will be monitoring the flooding. When floodwaters recede and the road is safe for travel, we will reopen the refuge main entrance road. Please check out our Facebook page and internet page for updates about the road conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
