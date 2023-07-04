Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge would like to inform the local community the refuge marshland access will be closed due to a construction project.
Our marshland access will be closed to the public starting on Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 21, for a construction project. A construction crew will be working in the area with road maintenance. Work is expected to be completed within 12 days. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve your National Wildlife Refuge.
