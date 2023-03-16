Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge (TNWR), in partnership with the Hispanic Access Foundation (HAF)-MANO Project, is seeking candidates for a three-month (12 weeks) visitor services internship. The HAF internship hosted at TNWR has a flexible start date; however, it can be as early as May 1, 2023.
The student intern will work a 40-hour week; the position will likely run on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule with Sundays and Mondays off. The position will pay a $600 weekly stipend based on a 40-hour work week and a $1,000 monthly housing stipend.
The intern will assist with interpretation programs, staffing the Contact Station, planning, and implementation of environmental education programs, outdoor programing, special events on the Refuge, and more. Additional details of the internship opportunity in the following link: bit.ly/3FqqV2p.
HAF is managing the recruitment for these positions. All applications should be submitted through HAF’s MANO Project application page by April 21, 2023, 11:59 p.m. EST. A resume/CV and two references will be required for submission. Your application or resume should include professional and educational experience, along with any awards, technical skills, or volunteer activities. Application questions or issues may be directed to Yashira (Jah-she-rah) M. Valentín Feliciano (she/ella) at yashira@hispanicaccess.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.