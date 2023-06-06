The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Contact Station, located at W28488 Refuge Road in Trempealeau, began summer operating hours on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The station will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, on federal holidays, and on Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22, for a refuge-wide staff meeting.
We have “Let’s Go Outside” backpacks available for checkout at the front desk. Backpacks have binoculars, a nature journal, bug jar, and more to provide an interactive way for youth to enhance their refuge visit. Backpacks can be checked out during our Contact Station hours free of charge.
For more information regarding the refuge, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau, or call 608-539-2311, ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.