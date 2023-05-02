On Saturday, May 13, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invites everyone to the Refuge for our Annual Birding Festival to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD). Each year, the Refuge celebrates WMBD to encourage support for migratory bird conservation. The theme for this year’s installment of the annual celebration is “Water: Sustaining Bird Life.”
The festival runs from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Join us for a few hours or for the whole celebration. This is an event for the whole family. Some of the activities include early bird hikes at 7 and 9 a.m. and a “Discovering Birds and Beyond” hike at 10:30 a.m. for kids between the ages of 4-12 and birding beginners. There will also be bird-banding demonstrations, a DIY fun and easy bird feeder session, and The River Valley Raptors will be there with live raptors. We will also have the 2023 Junior Duck Stamp Exhibition for participants to admire and “A Bird’s Eye View” presentation at the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center at 10:30 a.m.
Hiking groups will be limited to twenty participants, and all bird hikes during WMBD require pre-registration. There will be three simultaneous hikes starting at 7 a.m., followed by three simultaneous hikes starting at 9 a.m. and one hike at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. Please call 608-539-2311, ext. 1 to register your spot in the festivities of this year’s WMBD.
WMBD will take place rain or shine, but it may be canceled if there’s a high probability of thunderstorms. In the event the entrance road is flooded and closed, access to the refuge for WMBD will be through an alternate entrance. Please check our website or Facebook page for flood updates.
Kick-off this year’s annual birding festival by attending Craig Thompson’s presentation titled, “Putting the Kibosh on Extinction: The Power of Birds,” sponsored by The Friends of Trempealeau Refuge. This presentation will be held on May 12 at Elmaro Vineyard and will begin at 6:30 p.m.; no registration is required.
World Migratory Bird Day events take place across our community and across the world to raise awareness for the need to conserve migratory birds and their habitats. Learn more on our national website: www.fws.gov/story/2023-04/world-migratory-bird-day-2023.
For more information regarding the refuge, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau, or call 608-539-2311, ext. 1.
